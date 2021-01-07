XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Is Down -15.59% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) is -15.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The XL stock was last observed hovering at around $20.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93%.

Currently trading at $20.03, the stock is 1.14% and 36.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.85 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 76.41% off its SMA200. XL registered 103.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.01.

The stock witnessed a 23.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.43%, and is -17.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.57% over the week and 15.36% over the month.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $9.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.84% and -42.77% from its 52-week high.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XL Fleet Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.09B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in XL Fleet Corp. (XL), with 2.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.77% while institutional investors hold 11.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.00M, and float is at 9.37M with Short Float at 27.10%. Institutions hold 8.66% of the Float.