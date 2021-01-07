Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is 11.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $51.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZION stock was last observed hovering at around $43.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.9% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.71% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -56.48% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.51, the stock is 14.05% and 23.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 11.24% at the moment leaves the stock 44.92% off its SMA200. ZION registered -4.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.70.

The stock witnessed a 10.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.99%, and is 13.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has around 10188 employees, a market worth around $7.92B and $2.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.60 and Fwd P/E is 14.28. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.73% and -6.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $695.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Top Institutional Holders

623 institutions hold shares in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 89.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.61M, and float is at 161.54M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 88.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.81 million shares valued at $549.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.47% of the ZION Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.55 million shares valued at $366.6 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.23 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $298.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 8.75 million with a market value of $255.66 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Randy R, the company’s Exec VP. SEC filings show that Stewart Randy R sold 2,148 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $39.48 per share for a total of $84807.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9007.0 shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that ANDERSON A SCOTT (Exec VP and) sold a total of 10,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $33.04 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28202.0 shares of the ZION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, STEPHENS STEVEN DAN (Executive Vice President) disposed off 6,491 shares at an average price of $33.24 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 58,457 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is trading 13.12% up over the past 12 months. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is 16.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.64% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.59.