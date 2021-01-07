ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) is 2.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNET stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.72% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.72% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 33.67% and 27.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.21 million and changing 31.65% at the moment leaves the stock 53.17% off its SMA200. CNET registered 2.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3554.

The stock witnessed a -9.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.51%, and is 11.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 11.83% over the month.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $35.72M and $45.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.81% and -42.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), with 4.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.54% while institutional investors hold 7.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.72M, and float is at 20.19M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 5.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 42680.0 shares valued at $86213.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the CNET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 25200.0 shares valued at $50904.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 12600.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $25452.0, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $20200.0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading 49.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 60.22% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.