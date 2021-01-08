A peek at BioNTech SE (BNTX): Who has invested in It?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is 14.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.00 and a high of $131.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $93.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.17% off its average median price target of $97.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.76% off the consensus price target high of $110.78 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -34.91% lower than the price target low of $73.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.86, the stock is -2.06% and -2.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock 34.91% off its SMA200. BNTX registered 107.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.82.

The stock witnessed a -25.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.65%, and is 11.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.75. Distance from 52-week low is 253.07% and -24.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.40%).

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioNTech SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $353.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -300.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 447.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,034.60% in year-over-year returns.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in BioNTech SE (BNTX), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 10.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.67M, and float is at 223.06M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 10.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.5 million shares valued at $311.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.11% of the BNTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 4.13 million shares valued at $285.62 million to account for 31.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 1.78 million shares representing 13.48% and valued at over $123.21 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 13.12% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $119.85 million.