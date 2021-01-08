Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Volatility At 2.34%, Should You Add A Position?

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) is -2.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.62 and a high of $73.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACIA stock was last observed hovering at around $72.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.84% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.84% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $71.29, the stock is -0.11% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 4.46% off its SMA200. ACIA registered 4.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.53.

The stock witnessed a 1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.96%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 1.07% over the month.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $548.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.70 and Fwd P/E is 24.31. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.60% and -3.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acacia Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $162.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 559.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.30% in year-over-year returns.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA), with 3.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.86% while institutional investors hold 101.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.06M, and float is at 38.82M with Short Float at 7.14%. Institutions hold 93.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.5 million shares valued at $235.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the ACIA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.9 million shares valued at $195.18 million to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alpine Associates Management Inc. which holds 2.26 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $152.12 million, while Magnetar Financial LLC holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $117.87 million.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Francis J, the company’s VP, Finance and PAO. SEC filings show that Murphy Francis J sold 126 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $70.67 per share for a total of $8904.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22841.0 shares.

Acacia Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Murphy Francis J (VP, Finance and PAO) sold a total of 296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $70.66 per share for $20915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22967.0 shares of the ACIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Murphy Francis J (VP, Finance and PAO) disposed off 120 shares at an average price of $69.81 for $8377.0. The insider now directly holds 23,263 shares of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA).

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) that is 100.92% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.88% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.