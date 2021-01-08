Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Is Down -3.42% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is -3.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.51 and a high of $92.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATVI stock was last observed hovering at around $88.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -29.02% lower than the price target low of $69.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.67, the stock is 1.43% and 9.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 16.50% off its SMA200. ATVI registered 49.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.10.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.27%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $68.35B and $7.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.42 and Fwd P/E is 25.32. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.53% and -3.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $2.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Top Institutional Holders

1,720 institutions hold shares in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), with 9.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 91.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 772.00M, and float is at 763.19M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 89.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.42 million shares valued at $4.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the ATVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 55.1 million shares valued at $4.46 billion to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 54.7 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $4.43 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 34.47 million with a market value of $2.79 billion.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wasserman Casey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wasserman Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $80.75 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21712.0 shares.

Activision Blizzard Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that KELLY BRIAN G (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $78.91 per share for $5.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the ATVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, KELLY BRIAN G (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $76.65 for $7.67 million. The insider now directly holds 649,721 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is 54.68% higher over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 62.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.01% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.21.