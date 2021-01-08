Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is 3.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $28.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVTR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.46% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -39.24% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.24, the stock is 7.33% and 10.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.56 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 40.59% off its SMA200. AVTR registered 56.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.06.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.58%, and is 6.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $16.42B and $6.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 237.72 and Fwd P/E is 26.87. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 339.37% and 0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avantor Inc. (AVTR) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avantor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $1.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in Avantor Inc. (AVTR), with 14.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.54% while institutional investors hold 85.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 577.20M, and float is at 495.94M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 83.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 64.02 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.07% of the AVTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 51.42 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 45.34 million shares representing 7.84% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.90% of the shares totaling 39.88 million with a market value of $896.83 million.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Avantor Inc. (AVTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brophy Gerard, the company’s EVP, Biopharma Production. SEC filings show that Brophy Gerard sold 59,418 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $27.84 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Avantor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Bramwell James (EVP, Strategic Partners) sold a total of 10,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $27.14 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AVTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Shaw Christi (Director) disposed off 14,286 shares at an average price of $26.68 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 11,319 shares of Avantor Inc. (AVTR).