Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) is 1.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 47.49% and 54.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing 45.33% at the moment leaves the stock 72.42% off its SMA200. BGI registered -5.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8742 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8119.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.41%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.40% over the week and 9.20% over the month.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $15.69M and $132.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 295.89% and -35.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Birks Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Birks Group Inc. (BGI), with 10.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.84% while institutional investors hold 0.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 4.32M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 10002.0 shares valued at $6761.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the BGI Shares outstanding.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) that is 82.94% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 45.32% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 44030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.