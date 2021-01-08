Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) turns bearish with loss of -0.22 points

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) is 16.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $20.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.88% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.85, the stock is 9.52% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.98 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 40.94% off its SMA200. BPY registered -7.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.99.

The stock witnessed a 13.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.54%, and is 15.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $15.90B and $7.06B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 137.32% and -16.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), with 3.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 59.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 943.65M, and float is at 429.49M with Short Float at 7.68%. Institutions hold 59.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 101.1 million shares valued at $1.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.34% of the BPY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 24.97 million shares valued at $300.34 million to account for 5.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 11.07 million shares representing 2.55% and valued at over $133.11 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 6.93 million with a market value of $83.33 million.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -19.31% down over the past 12 months. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is 127.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.4% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.82.