Bunge Limited (BG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is 7.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.00 and a high of $68.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $67.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.77% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.41% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.95% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.17, the stock is 9.00% and 15.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 48.82% off its SMA200. BG registered 23.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.21.

The stock witnessed a 14.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.42%, and is 10.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Bunge Limited (BG) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $39.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.05 and Fwd P/E is 12.82. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.97% and 3.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Bunge Limited (BG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bunge Limited (BG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bunge Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.7 with sales reaching $11.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -833.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bunge Limited (BG) Top Institutional Holders

601 institutions hold shares in Bunge Limited (BG), with 5.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.69% while institutional investors hold 84.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.64M, and float is at 134.51M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 81.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.77 million shares valued at $720.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.29% of the BG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.89 million shares valued at $588.96 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.09 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $415.48 million, while Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $184.02 million.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Limited (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bali Vinita, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bali Vinita bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $46.17 per share for a total of $55404.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9672.0 shares.

Bunge Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Neppl John W (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $36.55 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the BG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Bair Sheila Colleen (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $37.28 for $18638.0. The insider now directly holds 1,734 shares of Bunge Limited (BG).

Bunge Limited (BG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is trading -10.55% down over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is 24.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.52% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.