Canoo Inc. (GOEV) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 50.27% Upside

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is 2.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.21 and a high of $24.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.27% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.92, the stock is -13.83% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 5.14% at the moment leaves the stock 30.56% off its SMA200. GOEV registered 40.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.98.

The stock witnessed a -22.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.01%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $2.55M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.00% and -40.08% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canoo Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $3M over the same period..

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Canoo Inc. (GOEV), with 14.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.80% while institutional investors hold 15.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.44M, and float is at 24.33M with Short Float at 11.06%. Institutions hold 6.57% of the Float.