Check out this: Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is on the verge of a huge rally

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -0.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $54.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $47.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -388.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $48.84, the stock is 0.20% and 20.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.61 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 49.50% off its SMA200. LYFT registered 8.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.40.

The stock witnessed a 4.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.92%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 5683 employees, a market worth around $15.89B and $2.81B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.40% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.80%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $563.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in Lyft Inc. (LYFT), with 58.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.43% while institutional investors hold 90.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 314.53M, and float is at 249.31M with Short Float at 10.67%. Institutions hold 73.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 41.61 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.48% of the LYFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 22.6 million shares valued at $622.67 million to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19.71 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $542.98 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 11.04 million with a market value of $304.09 million.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lawee David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lawee David sold 177,077 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $50.16 per share for a total of $8.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.32 million shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Sverchek Kristin (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $50.08 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5801.0 shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Lawee David (Director) disposed off 15,646 shares at an average price of $50.06 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 11,498,947 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).