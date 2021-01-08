CubeSmart (CUBE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is -2.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.61 and a high of $35.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUBE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.73% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -31.64% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.91, the stock is -0.44% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. CUBE registered 5.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.60.

The stock witnessed a 0.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

CubeSmart (CUBE) has around 3011 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $665.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.67 and Fwd P/E is 36.81. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.82% and -8.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

CubeSmart (CUBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CubeSmart (CUBE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CubeSmart is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $175.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Top Institutional Holders

423 institutions hold shares in CubeSmart (CUBE), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 103.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.27M, and float is at 194.07M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 103.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.45 million shares valued at $854.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.54% of the CUBE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.43 million shares valued at $595.61 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.89 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $448.93 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 8.45 million with a market value of $272.89 million.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CubeSmart (CUBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foster Jeffrey P, the company’s Sr. VP – Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Foster Jeffrey P sold 25,510 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $33.10 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

CubeSmart disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that KELER MARIANNE M (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $31.45 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47292.0 shares of the CUBE stock.

CubeSmart (CUBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading 5.37% up over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is 2.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.05.