Dissecting CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) top performing stock: Get the Stats

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is -3.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.58 and a high of $27.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.67% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 9.22% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.88, the stock is -3.64% and -7.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.65 million and changing -4.87% at the moment leaves the stock 6.60% off its SMA200. CNP registered -21.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.78.

The stock witnessed a -9.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.11%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 14262 employees, a market worth around $11.26B and $8.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.87. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.31% and -24.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $2.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.40% in year-over-year returns.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

744 institutions hold shares in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 98.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 545.00M, and float is at 543.23M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 98.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.74 million shares valued at $1.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.88% of the CNP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.54 million shares valued at $842.46 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 32.21 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $623.17 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 29.28 million with a market value of $566.52 million.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LESAR DAVID J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LESAR DAVID J bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $17.85 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17110.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that LESAR DAVID J (Director) bought a total of 11,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $18.05 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11110.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Smitherman Barry T (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $18.13 for $54375.0. The insider now directly holds 18,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) that is trading -26.60% down over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -46.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.18% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.