Dissecting CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) top performing stock: Get the Stats

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) is 8.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLPS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 20.56% and 20.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 11.78% at the moment leaves the stock 37.39% off its SMA200. CLPS registered -17.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1001 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9783.

The stock witnessed a 4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.38%, and is 7.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has around 2746 employees, a market worth around $53.79M and $89.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.40% and -38.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 184.70% this year.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), with 11.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.69% while institutional investors hold 1.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.23M, and float is at 4.88M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 0.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 42931.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.27% of the CLPS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 19894.0 shares valued at $54909.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 14825.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $40918.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 4828.0 with a market value of $13325.0.