DXC Technology Company (DXC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is 12.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $36.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.46% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.66% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -52.16% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $28.91, the stock is 19.80% and 29.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.29 million and changing 9.30% at the moment leaves the stock 56.21% off its SMA200. DXC registered -20.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.74.

The stock witnessed a 19.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.78%, and is 18.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 138000 employees, a market worth around $6.95B and $18.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.20. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 265.95% and -21.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $4.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -596.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.50% in year-over-year returns.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

747 institutions hold shares in DXC Technology Company (DXC), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 87.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 254.13M, and float is at 252.54M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 86.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.39 million shares valued at $488.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.77% of the DXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.16 million shares valued at $288.45 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 10.63 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $189.83 million, while Glenview Capital Management, LLC holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 10.22 million with a market value of $182.4 million.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J bought 2,415 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $20.63 per share for a total of $49809.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15525.0 shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 14,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $20.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the DXC stock.

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unisys Corporation (UIS) that is trading 77.04% up over the past 12 months. EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is 52.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.73% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.