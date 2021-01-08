Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GNW Stock Is Going Next

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is -25.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is -29.78% and -33.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.47 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -14.65% off its SMA200. GNW registered -35.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2330 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3302.

The stock witnessed a -39.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.76%, and is -31.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $8.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.10 and Fwd P/E is 3.86. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.34% and -41.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $2.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), with 5.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 70.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.60M, and float is at 500.56M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 70.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 55.87 million shares valued at $187.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.41% of the GNW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.27 million shares valued at $168.39 million to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 16.97 million shares representing 2.86% and valued at over $56.85 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 14.61 million with a market value of $48.94 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Holding Company (IHC) that is trading 2.03% up over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is 31.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.25% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.