Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) stock Surged by 2.46% yesterday

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 16.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $5.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $4.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.35% off the consensus price target high of $5.85 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -88.19% lower than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is 15.38% and 25.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.58 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 63.43% off its SMA200. GGB registered 7.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a 19.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.23%, and is 14.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $8.86B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.88 and Fwd P/E is 14.15. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.77% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $2.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.30% in year-over-year returns.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in Gerdau S.A. (GGB), with institutional investors hold 28.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 28.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 128.29 million shares valued at $474.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.88% of the GGB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 24.03 million shares valued at $88.91 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Contrarian Capital Management, LLC which holds 20.66 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $76.46 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 11.72 million with a market value of $43.35 million.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 84.23% up over the past 12 months. ArcelorMittal (MT) is 50.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.16% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.