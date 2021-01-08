Here are the top Institutional holders of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is 26.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.30 and a high of $195.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $194.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.28% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.59% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -357.13% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $205.71, the stock is 28.94% and 57.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 130.92% off its SMA200. CRSP registered 210.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.87.

The stock witnessed a 29.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.05%, and is 20.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $14.61B and $77.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 536.87% and 5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.27 with sales reaching $2.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -99.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -96.80% in year-over-year returns.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), with 9.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.71% while institutional investors hold 79.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.14M, and float is at 61.40M with Short Float at 5.87%. Institutions hold 68.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.46 million shares valued at $707.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.97% of the CRSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 7.39 million shares valued at $618.46 million to account for 10.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 3.7 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $309.27 million, while Versant Venture Management, LLC holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $303.75 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ho Tony W, the company’s Executive VP, Head of R&D. SEC filings show that Ho Tony W sold 23,551 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $149.23 per share for a total of $3.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33964.0 shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Bolzon Bradley J PhD (Director) sold a total of 7,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $148.95 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the CRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Bolzon Bradley J PhD (Director) disposed off 7,648 shares at an average price of $148.95 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -17.51% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.92% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.