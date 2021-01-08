Here is a breakdown of the NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) stock performance

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -8.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $32.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.16% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.25% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.65, the stock is -2.84% and 16.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 41.07% off its SMA200. NGM registered 50.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.27.

The stock witnessed a 11.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.77%, and is -12.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $98.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.08% and -13.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $21.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.80% in year-over-year returns.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM), with 19.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.59% while institutional investors hold 85.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.82M, and float is at 46.21M with Short Float at 7.99%. Institutions hold 61.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 18.02 million shares valued at $286.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.11% of the NGM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc with 3.77 million shares valued at $59.93 million to account for 5.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.44 million shares representing 3.54% and valued at over $38.89 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $25.64 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHEN JIN-LONG, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that CHEN JIN-LONG sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $29.28 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that CHEN JIN-LONG (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $28.01 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, CHEN JIN-LONG (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $17.70 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 920,005 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM).