Invitae Corporation (NVTA) on Track to Reach $46.93 in a Year

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is 17.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $61.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $49.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.77% off its average median price target of $46.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.4% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -26.73% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.96, the stock is 6.26% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 5.63% at the moment leaves the stock 57.50% off its SMA200. NVTA registered 202.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.47.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.78%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $9.19B and $245.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 600.74% and -15.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $96.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.00% in year-over-year returns.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in Invitae Corporation (NVTA), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 73.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.70M, and float is at 151.26M with Short Float at 17.71%. Institutions hold 73.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 27.75 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.71% of the NVTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 11.85 million shares valued at $513.74 million to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 11.27 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $488.63 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 11.27 million with a market value of $488.34 million.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Invitae Corporation (NVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myers Jason W., the company’s President, Oncology. SEC filings show that Myers Jason W. sold 48,971 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $47.97 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Invitae Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Knight Kenneth D. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $50.50 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the NVTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Myers Jason W. (President, Oncology) disposed off 125,181 shares at an average price of $52.08 for $6.52 million. The insider now directly holds 459,568 shares of Invitae Corporation (NVTA).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading 11.06% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.65% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.75.