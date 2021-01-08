Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) a good stock to buy now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is 13.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.81% off the consensus price target high of $0.67 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -78.26% lower than the price target low of $0.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 11.68% and 41.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.75 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 39.73% off its SMA200. GTE registered -68.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3355 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2900.

The stock witnessed a 35.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.13%, and is 14.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $150.71M and $301.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.90% and -70.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $190.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 40.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 366.98M, and float is at 359.90M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 39.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GMT Capital Corp with over 82.78 million shares valued at $19.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.56% of the GTE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 41.49 million shares valued at $9.64 million to account for 11.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 6.0 million shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $1.39 million, while Ingalls & Snyder holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $1.3 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GMT CAPITAL CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GMT CAPITAL CORP sold 765,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62.63 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 275,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $0.36 per share for $99333.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63.39 million shares of the GTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 349,400 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 63,669,353 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -25.54% down over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -56.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.55% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.