Is Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) a good stock to buy now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -2.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.56 and a high of $20.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $111.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.3% off the consensus price target high of $132.67 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 80.26% higher than the price target low of $71.89 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.19, the stock is 0.00% and -4.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.88.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months, and is -5.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 14.67. Distance from 52-week low is 22.75% and -29.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), with institutional investors hold 1.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 791.50M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 1.36% of the Float.