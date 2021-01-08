Is PagerDuty Inc. (PD) a good stock to buy now?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is -4.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.33 and a high of $48.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $41.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.04% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -37.52% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.88, the stock is -8.67% and 11.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 39.78% off its SMA200. PD registered 61.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.15.

The stock witnessed a -2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.67%, and is -7.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 669 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $200.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.44% and -17.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $57.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.00% in year-over-year returns.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in PagerDuty Inc. (PD), with 13.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.15% while institutional investors hold 96.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.94M, and float is at 68.51M with Short Float at 12.89%. Institutions hold 81.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.62 million shares valued at $287.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.96% of the PD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.84 million shares valued at $185.36 million to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 5.76 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $156.19 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 7.02% of the shares totaling 5.75 million with a market value of $155.93 million.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giamalis Stacey, the company’s Senior VP, Legal and GC. SEC filings show that Giamalis Stacey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $45.15 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72189.0 shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Solomon Dan Alexandru (CTO & Co-Founder) sold a total of 127,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $45.22 per share for $5.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.61 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Solomon Dan Alexandru (CTO & Co-Founder) disposed off 178,000 shares at an average price of $45.13 for $8.03 million. The insider now directly holds 2,736,165 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).