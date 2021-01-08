Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) is 17.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $6.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 22.16% and 58.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.06 million and changing 19.19% at the moment leaves the stock -20.59% off its SMA200. ITRM registered -74.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8502 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8715.

The stock witnessed a 41.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.51%, and is 21.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $54.78M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 157.21% and -80.73% from its 52-week high.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), with 493.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 34.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.08M, and float is at 42.23M with Short Float at 10.95%. Institutions hold 34.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 million shares valued at $1.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.53% of the ITRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 1.54 million shares valued at $1.62 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $1.53 million, while UBS O’Connor LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 88009.0 with a market value of $92409.0.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matthews Judith M., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Matthews Judith M. sold 56,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $92053.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Iterum Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Sofinnova Venture Partners IX, (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $1.61 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the ITRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Sofinnova Venture Partners IX, (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,626,514 shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM).