JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) makes 12.83% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is 16.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.42 and a high of $90.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The JKS stock was last observed hovering at around $72.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.89% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.11% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -377.14% lower than the price target low of $14.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.42, the stock is 3.44% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -6.76% at the moment leaves the stock 96.19% off its SMA200. JKS registered 225.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 229.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.47.

The stock witnessed a 23.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.33%, and is 12.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has around 15195 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $5.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.89 and Fwd P/E is 20.36. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 490.37% and -25.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 70.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.50M, and float is at 42.83M with Short Float at 18.67%. Institutions hold 66.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.55 million shares valued at $101.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the JKS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 2.16 million shares valued at $85.77 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 2.06 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $82.01 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $75.98 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 150.82% up over the past 12 months. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is 1264.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.39% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.