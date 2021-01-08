Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LGHL Stock Is Going Next

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) is 19.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $11.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The LGHL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.28%.

Currently trading at $4.58, the stock is 114.44% and 97.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.73 million and changing 99.09% at the moment leaves the stock -2.48% off its SMA200. LGHL registered -76.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2943 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7309.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.14%, and is 10.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $44.69M and $16.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.61. Distance from 52-week low is 162.41% and -61.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (102.90%).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 396.50% this year.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), with 2.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.83% while institutional investors hold 7.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.40M, and float is at 8.26M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 6.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 80000.0 shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.05% of the LGHL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 67301.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CNH Partners LLC which holds 40000.0 shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $90000.0, while Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 17499.0 with a market value of $39372.0.