New Big Money Means Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) is 5.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAOP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is 4.63% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.07 million and changing 6.76% at the moment leaves the stock 9.70% off its SMA200. TAOP registered -24.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9321 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8804.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.36%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.40% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $23.34M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.29% and -80.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.50%).

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -310.60% this year.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Taoping Inc. (TAOP), with 2.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.21% while institutional investors hold 2.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.08M, and float is at 4.59M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 1.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Symmetry Peak Management LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.66% of the TAOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 734.0 shares valued at $1937.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.