New Big Money Means Vroom Inc. (VRM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is -1.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.07% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -30.48% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.45, the stock is 2.55% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -16.40% off its SMA200. VRM registered a loss of -19.49% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.59.

The stock witnessed a 22.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.62%, and is -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $1.31B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.41% and -46.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $399.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -180.70% this year.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Vroom Inc. (VRM), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 74.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.12M, and float is at 108.71M with Short Float at 7.10%. Institutions hold 73.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.88 million shares valued at $822.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.19% of the VRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.07 million shares valued at $262.45 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Durable Capital Partners LP which holds 4.27 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $221.18 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 3.28% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $221.08 million.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones David K., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jones David K. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36778.0 shares.

Vroom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Jones David K. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $34.92 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36778.0 shares of the VRM stock.