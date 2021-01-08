PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) stock Surged by 1.23% yesterday

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -5.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $57.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $53.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $294.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.35% off the consensus price target high of $371.85 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 58.99% higher than the price target low of $132.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.46, the stock is 2.85% and 14.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 46.26% off its SMA200. PAGS registered 55.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.88.

The stock witnessed a 13.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.50%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 3399 employees, a market worth around $17.41B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.83 and Fwd P/E is 42.90. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 301.03% and -5.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $386.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.60% in year-over-year returns.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

329 institutions hold shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), with 78.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 111.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 329.09M, and float is at 179.98M with Short Float at 9.03%. Institutions hold 111.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 30.99 million shares valued at $1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.10% of the PAGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 20.4 million shares valued at $769.2 million to account for 12.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 15.48 million shares representing 9.54% and valued at over $583.87 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 11.69 million with a market value of $440.81 million.