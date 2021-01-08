Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is 18.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.24 and a high of $23.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.02, the stock is 20.90% and 25.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing -6.64% at the moment leaves the stock 46.57% off its SMA200. SWBI registered 187.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.05.

The stock witnessed a 35.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.53%, and is 21.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $878.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.01 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 395.91% and -10.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $236.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.90% year-over-year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.65% while institutional investors hold 70.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.91M, and float is at 54.50M with Short Float at 10.85%. Institutions hold 68.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.13 million shares valued at $79.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the SWBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.57 million shares valued at $70.91 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.48 million shares representing 8.00% and valued at over $69.49 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.36% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $55.3 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FURMAN JOHN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FURMAN JOHN B sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $18.52 per share for a total of $55560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44904.0 shares.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that MONHEIT BARRY M (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $17.41 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74663.0 shares of the SWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, SCOTT ROBERT L (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $15.50 for $46500.0. The insider now directly holds 95,932 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI).