SNOW Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Now

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is 8.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.55 and a high of $429.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $268.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 36.18% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.93% off the consensus price target high of $515.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.68% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $304.20, the stock is -6.41% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.52 million and changing 13.50% at the moment leaves the stock 9.54% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $318.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $277.70.

The stock witnessed a -21.79% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.66%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has around 2037 employees, a market worth around $92.09B and $489.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.86% and -29.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (65.90%).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $177.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.80% this year.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Top Institutional Holders

458 institutions hold shares in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), with institutional investors hold 96.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.87M, and float is at 50.70M with Short Float at 22.06%. Institutions hold 96.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 17.46 million shares valued at $4.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 34.45% of the SNOW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 6.13 million shares valued at $1.54 billion to account for 12.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 4.04 million shares representing 7.98% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds 7.66% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $974.88 million.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ICONIQ Strategic Partners III,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICONIQ Strategic Partners III, bought 420,007 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $50.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Snowflake Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that GERSTNER BRAD (10% Owner) bought a total of 420,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $120.00 per share for $50.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the SNOW stock.