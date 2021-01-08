Things appear to be looking up for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1013.54 and a high of $1847.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $1740.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.63% off its average median price target of $1950.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.55% off the consensus price target high of $2300.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -17.49% lower than the price target low of $1477.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1735.29, the stock is -1.34% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 14.92% off its SMA200. GOOG registered 24.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,767.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,599.03.

The stock witnessed a -5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.39%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 132121 employees, a market worth around $1191.22B and $171.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.53 and Fwd P/E is 28.31. Distance from 52-week low is 71.21% and -6.06% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 33 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $15.68 with sales reaching $53.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

3,386 institutions hold shares in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), with 39.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.86% while institutional investors hold 72.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 686.47M, and float is at 609.52M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 68.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.2 million shares valued at $32.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.73% of the GOOG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.03 million shares valued at $29.44 billion to account for 6.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 13.4 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $19.69 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 11.59 million with a market value of $17.03 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 156 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Amie Thuener, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 30 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $1725.00 per share for a total of $51750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that HENNESSY JOHN L (Director) sold a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $1735.19 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3249.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, MATHER ANN (Director) disposed off 52 shares at an average price of $1757.54 for $91392.0. The insider now directly holds 1,117 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 39.87% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 69.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.02% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.