Things appear to be looking up for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is 14.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $13.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.07, the stock is 8.64% and 13.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.75 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 6.24% off its SMA200. TEVA registered 24.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a 10.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.92%, and is 15.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has around 40039 employees, a market worth around $12.16B and $16.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.19. Profit margin for the company is -24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.12% and -19.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $4.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Top Institutional Holders

631 institutions hold shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), with 11.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 52.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 51.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 130.11 million shares valued at $1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.91% of the TEVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 52.81 million shares valued at $475.79 million to account for 4.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 42.79 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $385.53 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 38.01 million with a market value of $342.45 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniell Richard, the company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial. SEC filings show that Daniell Richard sold 333 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $8.98 per share for a total of $2992.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10765.0 shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Crane Rosemary A (Director) sold a total of 2,860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $11.90 per share for $34038.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33509.0 shares of the TEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Griffin Deborah A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 944 shares at an average price of $7.16 for $6762.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 0.48% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 0.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.17% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.1.