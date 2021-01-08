This Indicator Is Supporting Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $4.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $9.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.68% off the consensus price target high of $9.15 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 78.9% higher than the price target low of $6.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 1.39% and -4.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -17.00% off its SMA200. QD registered -70.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3415 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5341.

The stock witnessed a -5.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 947 employees, a market worth around $250.98M and $775.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.12 and Fwd P/E is 2.62. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.97% and -71.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $97.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.60% in year-over-year returns.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Qudian Inc. (QD), with 5.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 32.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.52M, and float is at 126.74M with Short Float at 8.56%. Institutions hold 32.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 5.47 million shares valued at $6.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.69% of the QD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.35 million shares valued at $6.64 million to account for 12.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nomura Holdings Inc. which holds 5.15 million shares representing 11.95% and valued at over $6.39 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 10.08% of the shares totaling 4.35 million with a market value of $5.39 million.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading 35.88% up over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -19.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.55% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.