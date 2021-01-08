Three Stocks to Consider: Campbell Soup Company (CPB), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Fastenal Company (FAST)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares are -2.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.00% or -$0.47 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.67% and -2.26% over the month.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On September 04, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the CPB stock is an Equal Weight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on October 19, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CPB stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.49. The forecasts give the Campbell Soup Company stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.08% or -16.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.10% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.04, down -2.70% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 560,882 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 289,714. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,209 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ciongoli Adam G., a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 98,334 shares worth $5.26 million at $53.54 per share on Mar 05. The Vice President and Controller had earlier sold another 6,075 CPB shares valued at $0.29 million on Oct 08. The shares were sold at $48.07 per share.

On Friday, Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) trading in a range of $1.15 to $1.29, going down -6.50% to $1.15. The day started with an opening price of $1.23. The company has a total of 89.17 million outstanding shares while its market capitalization is now about $170,593.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), on the other hand, is trading around $50.42 with a market cap of $28.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.56 and spell out a less modest performance – a -6.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fastenal Company (FAST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FAST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $351.2 million. This represented 75.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $4.11 billion from $4.09 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $780.8 million, significantly higher than the $590.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $657.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Fastenal Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 196,769 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,825 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 572.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastenal Company having a total of 1,232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.65 million shares worth more than $3.14 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 45.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 billion and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.