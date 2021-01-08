Three Stocks to Track: The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares are -4.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.03% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock 37.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.99% and 29.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 22, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the SMPL stock is Overweight, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 07, 2021. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the SMPL stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.82. The forecasts give The Simply Good Foods Company stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.47% or -20.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 38.10% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1, up 13.10% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 503,642 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,793. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 85,109 and 5,942 in purchases and sales respectively.

WHITE JAMES D, a Director at the company, bought 2,780 shares worth $49953.0 at $17.97 per share on May 06. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 SMPL shares valued at $37960.0 on Nov 02. The shares were bought at $18.98 per share. KILTS JAMES M (Director) bought 87,862 shares at $16.88 per share on Apr 28 for a total of $1.48 million while KILTS JAMES M, (Director) bought 32,507 shares on Apr 15 for $0.54 million with each share fetching $16.57.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) surged 3.80% and ended at $1.23 on Thursday. The market capitalization arrived at $182,460. The stock has a 52-week high price of $1.24 and its 52-week low was recorded at $1.05, while during the last trade its minimum price was $1.15 and it gained the highest price of $1.24.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC ‎reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.‎

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

‎National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, ‎debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes ‎storms through the deployment of its mobile command centers at strategic locations, in coordination ‎with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.‎

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing ‎trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, ‎tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses ‎operating as usual.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibers ‎recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product ‎line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.50 with a market cap of $917.18M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.75 and spell out a less modest performance – a -11.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXTR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $135.86 million. This represented 42.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $235.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $959.49 million from $979.09 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $24.75 million, significantly higher than the -$0.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Extreme Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 448,587 shares. Insider sales totaled 260,459 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.76M shares after the latest sales, with 11.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.60% with a share float percentage of 120.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extreme Networks Inc. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.23 million shares worth more than $69.26 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.3 million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.