Top attractive stock of the week – Infosys Limited (INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is 3.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.76 and a high of $17.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $18.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.07 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are -12.07% lower than the price target low of $15.66 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.55, the stock is 7.05% and 12.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.26 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 43.62% off its SMA200. INFY registered 73.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.75.

The stock witnessed a 12.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.70%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 240208 employees, a market worth around $74.63B and $12.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.52 and Fwd P/E is 28.12. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.62% and -1.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $3.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

565 institutions hold shares in Infosys Limited (INFY), with institutional investors hold 18.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.24B, and float is at 3.67B with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 18.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 52.09 million shares valued at $719.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the INFY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 44.66 million shares valued at $616.74 million to account for 12.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GQG Partners LLC which holds 31.88 million shares representing 8.77% and valued at over $440.33 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 7.48% of the shares totaling 27.19 million with a market value of $375.56 million.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 28.81% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 23.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.12% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.