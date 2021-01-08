Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $56.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWTR stock was last observed hovering at around $53.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.49% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -175.42% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.33, the stock is -1.58% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.74 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 35.48% off its SMA200. TWTR registered 58.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.68.

The stock witnessed a 9.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.08%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $41.76B and $3.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.00. Profit margin for the company is -36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.65% and -6.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is a “Hold”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 23 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,143 institutions hold shares in Twitter Inc. (TWTR), with 17.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 78.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 790.83M, and float is at 766.73M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 76.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.12 million shares valued at $3.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the TWTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 60.01 million shares valued at $2.67 billion to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 58.05 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $2.58 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 35.67 million with a market value of $1.59 billion.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Twitter Inc. (TWTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montano Michael, the company’s Engineering Lead. SEC filings show that Montano Michael sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $53.50 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Twitter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Montano Michael (Engineering Lead) sold a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $54.64 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the TWTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, SEGAL NED D. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $47.93 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 634,970 shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) that is trading 40.31% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 24.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.91% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.