Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Track to Reach $32.00 in a Year

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is 20.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.29 and a high of $26.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.79% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.33% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.71, the stock is 29.16% and 33.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 15.21% at the moment leaves the stock 75.36% off its SMA200. VSTO registered 304.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.59.

The stock witnessed a 43.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.68%, and is 21.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.76. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 569.23% and 6.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $516.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.03% while institutional investors hold 97.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.19M, and float is at 57.05M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 95.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.46 million shares valued at $170.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.53% of the VSTO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.46 million shares valued at $110.16 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.8 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $96.95 million, while Gates Capital Management, Inc. holds 7.58% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $89.06 million.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by METZ CHRISTOPHER T, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that METZ CHRISTOPHER T sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $7.11 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the VSTO stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 73.87% up over the past 12 months. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is 36.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.44% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.87.