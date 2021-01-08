Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is 8.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.56 and a high of $153.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The VMC stock was last observed hovering at around $147.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.19% off its average median price target of $154.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.14% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -33.97% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $160.76, the stock is 12.58% and 13.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 8.94% at the moment leaves the stock 28.41% off its SMA200. VMC registered 14.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.45.

The stock witnessed a 9.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.76%, and is 12.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has around 8767 employees, a market worth around $21.04B and $4.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.86 and Fwd P/E is 32.29. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.21% and 4.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vulcan Materials Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Top Institutional Holders

870 institutions hold shares in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), with 243.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 92.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.57M, and float is at 131.76M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 92.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.36 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.83% of the VMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 11.15 million shares valued at $1.51 billion to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.28 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 6.52 million with a market value of $883.24 million.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perkins Jerry F Jr, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Perkins Jerry F Jr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $137.25 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5220.0 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that STEINER DAVID P (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $93.00 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the VMC stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masco Corporation (MAS) that is trading 17.25% up over the past 12 months. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is 55.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.53% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.