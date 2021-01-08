What should you know before buying stock in Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is 27.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $15.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $9.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -102.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is 24.02% and 54.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 10.82% at the moment leaves the stock 86.73% off its SMA200. OII registered -32.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a 33.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 177.05%, and is 26.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.48% and -36.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $424.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.20% in year-over-year returns.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.54% while institutional investors hold 87.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.30M, and float is at 97.73M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 86.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.17 million shares valued at $56.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.29% of the OII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 11.12 million shares valued at $39.13 million to account for 11.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.41 million shares representing 9.47% and valued at over $33.12 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 4.46 million with a market value of $15.71 million.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS T JAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLLINS T JAY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $7.44 per share for a total of $74400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31716.0 shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that MCEVOY M KEVIN (Director) sold a total of 32,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $6.68 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, COLLINS T JAY (Director) disposed off 1,902 shares at an average price of $5.19 for $9873.0. The insider now directly holds 41,716 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading -49.89% down over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -46.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.44% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.