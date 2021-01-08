Which institution holds the most shares in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 3.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.38 and a high of $166.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $165.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.55% off its average median price target of $166.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.8% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -20.11% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $170.56, the stock is 5.09% and 12.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 37.67% off its SMA200. HCA registered 15.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.42.

The stock witnessed a 8.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.87%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 210000 employees, a market worth around $56.97B and $50.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.15% and 2.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.56 with sales reaching $14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

1,076 institutions hold shares in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), with 73.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.70% while institutional investors hold 91.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 338.17M, and float is at 264.96M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 71.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.93 million shares valued at $2.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.78% of the HCA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.87 million shares valued at $2.6 billion to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 19.01 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $2.37 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 18.95 million with a market value of $2.36 billion.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reiner Deborah M, the company’s SVP – Mktg. & Communications. SEC filings show that Reiner Deborah M sold 1,266 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $155.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5484.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Reiner Deborah M (SVP – Mktg. & Communications) sold a total of 5,078 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $151.75 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5484.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Paslick P. Martin (SVP and CIO) disposed off 3,770 shares at an average price of $151.75 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading 225.69% up over the past 12 months. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -0.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.58% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.