Which institution holds the most shares in Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) is 21.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The KXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 6.60% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 132.77% off its SMA200. KXIN registered 262.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 429.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9345 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2889.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 806.00%, and is 13.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.91% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $293.05M and $334.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 987.23% and -67.54% from its 52-week high.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), with 53.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 89.60% while institutional investors hold 7.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.15M, and float is at 6.29M with Short Float at 9.18%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CSS LLC with over 0.14 million shares valued at $80176.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.23% of the KXIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. with 100000.0 shares valued at $57000.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP which holds 84929.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $48409.0, while Westchester Capital Management, LLC holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 47499.0 with a market value of $27074.0.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shareholder Value Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Shareholder Value Fund sold 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $3.15 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.25 million shares.