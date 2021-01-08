Which institution holds the most shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is -2.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $34.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -53.0% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.60, the stock is -0.25% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.06 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 49.33% off its SMA200. MGM registered -7.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.65.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.33%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $14.96B and $6.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 418.64% and -11.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 378.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -59.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.10% in year-over-year returns.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

715 institutions hold shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM), with 62.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.72% while institutional investors hold 76.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 493.52M, and float is at 431.12M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 66.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.02 million shares valued at $935.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the MGM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 38.98 million shares valued at $847.84 million to account for 7.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 28.43 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $618.3 million, while Corvex Management LP holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 22.54 million with a market value of $490.19 million.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McManus John, the company’s EVP GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECY. SEC filings show that McManus John sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $22.89 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82567.0 shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that McManus John (EVP GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECY) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $22.80 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92567.0 shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, McManus John (EVP GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECY) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $21.23 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 102,567 shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading 18.21% up over the past 12 months. Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is -17.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.53% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.