Who is the Top Investor In ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) is 14.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.41 and a high of $24.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The WISH stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64%.

Currently trading at $20.29, the stock is -0.90% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -0.90% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.47.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has around 828 employees, a market worth around $11.84B and $2.32B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.54% and -18.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), with 684.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.28% while institutional investors hold 63.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 565.74M, and float is at 339.21M. Institutions hold 59.71% of the Float.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 46 times.