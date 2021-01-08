Who is the Top Investor In Desktop Metal Inc. (DM)?

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $25.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The DM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.88% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.85, the stock is -8.91% and 19.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock 48.49% off its SMA200. DM registered 68.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.99.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.48%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 14.10% over the month.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $19.93M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.26% and -33.71% from its 52-week high.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Desktop Metal Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $9.82M over the same period..

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Desktop Metal Inc. (DM), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.62% while institutional investors hold 48.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 226.70M, and float is at 26.52M with Short Float at 10.83%. Institutions hold 36.70% of the Float.