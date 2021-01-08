Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is 0.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $19.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCAU stock was last observed hovering at around $18.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $19.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.43% off the consensus price target high of $25.18 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -45.18% lower than the price target low of $12.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.77, the stock is 0.79% and 12.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 53.93% off its SMA200. FCAU registered 27.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.93.

The stock witnessed a 11.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.48%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.84 and Fwd P/E is 6.10. Distance from 52-week low is 196.25% and -8.85% from its 52-week high.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $34.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Top Institutional Holders

558 institutions hold shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), with 463.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.44% while institutional investors hold 52.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 37.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 68.25 million shares valued at $833.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.40% of the FCAU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management with 48.5 million shares valued at $592.73 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 34.94 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $427.01 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 2.01% of the shares totaling 31.16 million with a market value of $380.74 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 729.07% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -2.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.62% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.