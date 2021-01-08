Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is 1.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVV stock was last observed hovering at around $23.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.72% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.14% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.57, the stock is 1.35% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 20.54% off its SMA200. VVV registered 11.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.07.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.93%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.97 and Fwd P/E is 12.93. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.15% and -0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valvoline Inc. (VVV) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valvoline Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $631.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.50% year-over-year.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Top Institutional Holders

414 institutions hold shares in Valvoline Inc. (VVV), with 413.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 93.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.00M, and float is at 184.25M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 93.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.4 million shares valued at $312.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the VVV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.47 million shares valued at $294.58 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 13.1 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $249.44 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 10.49 million with a market value of $199.69 million.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at Valvoline Inc. (VVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moughler Craig A., the company’s SVP and CSCO. SEC filings show that Moughler Craig A. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $23.25 per share for a total of $37200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15022.0 shares.

Valvoline Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Muashsher Jamal K (SVP, International) sold a total of 497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $22.72 per share for $11292.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3727.0 shares of the VVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, O’Daniel Julie Marie (CLO and Corp. Secy) disposed off 1,059 shares at an average price of $22.72 for $24060.0. The insider now directly holds 9,065 shares of Valvoline Inc. (VVV).

Valvoline Inc. (VVV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is -3.88% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.67% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.