Why has eMagin Corporation (EMAN) gained 17.47% in last trading?

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) is 14.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The EMAN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is 48.25% and 68.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 17.47% at the moment leaves the stock 122.26% off its SMA200. EMAN registered 374.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3670 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2320.

The stock witnessed a 52.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.50%, and is 15.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 9.38% over the month.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $126.01M and $29.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1485.79% and 7.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eMagin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $7.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in eMagin Corporation (EMAN), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.14% while institutional investors hold 26.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.50M, and float is at 58.45M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 25.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 2.81 million shares valued at $3.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.16% of the EMAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 million shares valued at $2.49 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EAM Investors, LLC which holds 0.51 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.35 million.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Braddom Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Braddom Eric bought 31,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $6000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31578.0 shares.

eMagin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Koch Mark A (CFO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.24 per share for $6000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the EMAN stock.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 39.53% higher over the past 12 months. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 513.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.63% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.